Hazmat crews investigate suspicious white powder in envelope addressed by an inmate at Baltimore courthouse

BALTIMORE - An envelope addressed by an inmate from a Maryland correctional facility with a white powder substance was found in a judge's chamber in the Cummings Courthouse, on Calvert Street, Monday afternoon in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.

Hazmat crews are investigating the substance that has been contained to the second floor of the courthouse.

#BREAKING: Calvert St is partially blocked at Fayette St - Baltimore City Fire Chief Cartwright confirms to @wjz the hazmat task force is inside Cummings Courthouse after an envelope containing a suspicious powder was found in a judge’s chamber pic.twitter.com/xkhMVcMLJl — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) October 16, 2023

The Letter contained an unknown white powder substance. The employee upon discovering the white powder immediately contacted the Sheriff's office, which enacted the established protocol for this type of incident and contacted the Baltimore City department hazmat unit, that is... — Baltimore City Sheriff's Office (@bmoresheriff) October 16, 2023

According to WJZ's Cristina Mendez, several people left the courthouse in hazmat suits, masks and got rinsed down with a hose. The gear was then placed into bags.

People have been advised to avoid the area.

More people are exiting the courthouse in hazmat suits, masks. After being rinsed off, the gear is then being put into bags @wjz pic.twitter.com/Lz0mdx5g15 — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) October 16, 2023

