Hazmat crews investigate suspicious white powder in envelope addressed by an inmate at Baltimore courthouse
BALTIMORE - An envelope addressed by an inmate from a Maryland correctional facility with a white powder substance was found in a judge's chamber in the Cummings Courthouse, on Calvert Street, Monday afternoon in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.
Hazmat crews are investigating the substance that has been contained to the second floor of the courthouse.
According to WJZ's Cristina Mendez, several people left the courthouse in hazmat suits, masks and got rinsed down with a hose. The gear was then placed into bags.
People have been advised to avoid the area.
WJZ will have updates as they become available.
