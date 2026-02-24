CIAA tournaments return to give Baltimore big economic boost

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournaments have returned to Baltimore this week, estimated to generate more than $30 million for the area.

While the men's and women's games will be played at CFG Bank Arena, the economic impact expands across the state and the region.

The CIAA, the oldest Black athletic conference in the U.S., moved its basketball tournaments from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Baltimore in 2021.

Visitors pack Baltimore for CIAA

This year, the CIAA tournaments are expected to bring in more than 30,000 fans, with at least two-thirds coming from out of town. The week-long festivities have given the area more than a $100 million boost since it came to Baltimore.

Last year alone, the tournament generated more than $27 million.

"I visit the Harbor area, go down and have dinner, and walk around for a little while," said Jay Jones, who is visiting from Durham, North Carolina. "Hopefully the weather will be nicer so we can walk around."

"I will do some seafood while I'm here, that I can tell you," said Anthony Taylor, who is visiting from Chesterfield, Virginia.

CIAA is an economic driver

Guests from near and far are staying in Baltimore hotels, shopping in stores, and eating in restaurants.

Kireem Swinton, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, said the CIAA events have become a huge economic driver in the city.

"We couldn't be happier for what it does for us from an economic standpoint, but it's more than just about basketball, it's about everyone understanding that Baltimore is a place where you can come and have a great time," Swinton said.

That's why they've partnered to create programs like the BOP Pass, offering discounts and special offers around town, so people can experience Baltimore, and encourage people to support local businesses.

"It's a significant boost in business, we call it Christmas in February in terms of economic development for us," said Lynnette Dodson, co-owner of Cuple's Tea House.

Dodson said the CIAA tournaments help her business get through the winter lull, and she's excited for what this year has to bring.

"Last year, when we moved here to Harborplace, the impact was felt," Dodson said. "There were a lot of activations here in Harborplace which brought in a lot of people, so we're looking forward to that this year."

And that excitement has only just begun.

"We just want people to know that there is so much more to Baltimore than you might see at the tournament, but things in the surrounding area and neighborhoods, just come patronize us," Swinton said. "Baltimore is a vibe."

For more information on the CIAA and the events, visit this website.