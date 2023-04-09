3 shot at Christiana Mall in Delaware, mall closed for investigation: police

BREAKING: Christiana Mall in Delaware closed due to police investigation BREAKING: Christiana Mall in Delaware closed due to police investigation 00:18

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police say three people were shot at Christiana Mall in Newark. The mall remains closed for the rest of Saturday due to a criminal investigation.

In a tweet, they say the three were taken to a hospital for treatment and there are no public safety concerns at the mall or surrounding areas.

DSP can confirm that the suspect is not in custody at this time. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

Police still urge people to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. Earlier Saturday officials said the Mall Road was closed.

On scene now.



Delaware State Police confirms there are 3 victims who were shot and transported to a hospital following a shooting at Christiana Mall in Newark, DE.



Police tell us they’ll have an update for us soon. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/5uulMaotiD — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) April 9, 2023

There's an increased police presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

There's a place at the north entrance by the AT&T store for people to find each other and meet up, police say.

Delaware State Police say Christiana Mall in Newark, DE is closed because of an investigation following a shooting.



We’re working to get more details.



Here’s video from a shopper that was at the mall earlier today. @CBSPhiladelphia



📸: monique_beaut pic.twitter.com/cemX61aTLI — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) April 9, 2023

An aerial view of the scene in Newark, DE at Christiana Mall.



Delaware State Police say a reunification center has been set up for families to meet up with loved ones at the north entrance of the mall by the AT&T store. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/sl8Pq3HTzk — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) April 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.