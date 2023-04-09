Watch CBS News
3 shot at Christiana Mall in Delaware, mall closed for investigation: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police say three people were shot at Christiana Mall in Newark. The mall remains closed for the rest of Saturday due to a criminal investigation.

In a tweet, they say the three were taken to a hospital for treatment and there are no public safety concerns at the mall or surrounding areas.

Police still urge people to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. Earlier Saturday officials said the Mall Road was closed.

There's an increased police presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

There's a place at the north entrance by the AT&T store for people to find each other and meet up, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

