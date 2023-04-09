Christiana Mall shooting: What we know

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Three people were shot at the Christiana Mall in Delaware Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. and in the food court of the mall.

Here's what we know so far:

Where is the Christiana Mall?

The Christiana Mall is located in northern New Castle County in Newark, Delaware, 40 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

It's the largest shopping mall in the state of Delaware.

What led up to the shooting?

Police said the shooting wasn't a random act.

The shooting was the result of an altercation between several suspects and at least one of the victims, authorities said.

What condition are the victims in?

The three people shot were transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. The identities of the victims is not known at this time.

Authorities said five other people were injured during the incident, but they weren't shot. They were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment with various injuries.

Who fired the shots?

Police said it's not confirmed how many suspects were involved at this time.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects.

Is there still a threat to the public?

Police said after sweeping the mall, there's no threat to the public at this time.

Reaction from shoppers

Elle Saulsbury, who was in the mall during the shooting, said it was so chaotic inside, but she's thankful she made it out safely.

"We just saw everybody running and eventually the fire alarm got pulled and we weren't sure what was going on," Saulsbury said. "So we just decide to run with the crowd."

One of those shoppers was CBS Baltimore's Kristy Breslin, a traffic reporter at the station. She was the mall with family when gunshots rang out.

Breslin said and her family members were "absolutely terrified" as they waited for information about the shooter. The family was able to reunite roughly 75 minutes after the shooting began, she said.

"I don't think I've ever hugged my kids so tight in my entire life, and I don't think I've ever been so scared," she said. "And, you know, you just never think it's going to happen to you."