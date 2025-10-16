Chilly night ahead across Maryland; Warmer Weekend On Tap

A true taste of fall is settling in across Maryland. A dry cold front is sweeping through tonight, ushering in crisp Canadian air that will have many of us reaching for jackets by morning. Some of the coldest spots west of Baltimore could see their first freeze of the season Friday morning — then we warm back up nicely with sunshine and 70s this weekend before another cold front brings rain and a few gusty showers late Sunday.

MARYLAND TONIGHT & THURSDAY — CLEARING SKIES, COOLER AND BREEZY

Skies are clearing tonight as the front slides south, and that crisp, dry air is moving in fast. Northwest winds will stay up around 10–20 mph overnight, keeping frost from forming in most areas. Lows dip into the upper 30s to mid-40s around central Maryland, a bit cooler north and west of the city.

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine and a refreshing fall feel. Highs range from the upper 50s to mid-60s with a steady northwest breeze gusting near 20 mph at times. It'll feel crisp, especially through the afternoon, before winds ease toward evening.

MARYLAND FRIDAY MORNING — WIDESPREAD FROST AND FREEZE WEST OF I-95

Friday morning looks to be the coldest so far this season. Lows west of I-95 — especially in Carroll, Frederick, and northern Howard counties — will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, leading to widespread frost and freeze conditions. Northern Baltimore and Harford counties will see mid-30s with patchy frost, while areas closer to the Bay and downtown Baltimore stay milder, in the upper 30s to low 40s. It's a good night to cover or bring in sensitive plants.

Friday afternoon turns sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s and much lighter winds. Another cool night follows with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s — patchy frost possible again in outlying areas.

MARYLAND WEEKEND — BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY, THEN SHOWERS LATE SUNDAY

The chill doesn't stick around for long. High pressure slides offshore Saturday, shifting winds to the south and allowing warmer air to return. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s, with a few spots east of the mountains possibly touching the upper 70s. Saturday looks like the best day of the weekend for outdoor plans.

By Sunday, clouds thicken ahead of a strong cold front. Showers arrive late in the day and continue through Sunday night. A few gusty showers or even an isolated thunderstorm are possible. Highs will still reach the upper 60s to low 70s before the front sweeps through.

MARYLAND EARLY NEXT WEEK — BREEZY MONDAY, THEN MILDER AGAIN

Monday starts unsettled with lingering showers before turning breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the sun returns and temperatures rebound into the upper 60s to low 70s — setting up another pleasant stretch before the next system approaches later in the week.