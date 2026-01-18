Baltimore County fires have killed 2 young children in first month of 2026

Three people, including two young children, have died after fires ripped through homes in Baltimore County in the first month of 2026.

The most recent happened when a 6-month-old girl died after a fire on Friday in the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane in Essex. The baby, identified as Sophia Rivera-Cortes, died, and three other people were hospitalized following an "intense" fire, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

"I am deeply saddened for the family who lost their six-month-old child in last night's tragic fire," Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said in a statement. "No parent should ever have to endure such an unimaginable loss, and all of Baltimore County mourns alongside them. I want to thank the first responders who acted with courage and compassion during this devastating emergency, and we hold this family in our prayers."

Earlier this month, 4-year-old Wyatt Martin died of cardiac arrest after a house fire in the 100 block of Comet Court in Parkville. Her father was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Jan. 4, a 76-year-old woman, identified as Julia Ann Anderson, died after a house fire in the 1700 block of Weston Avenue in Parkville.

Firefighters reported that the fire originated in the basement. A man escaped from the home and was taken to the hospital.

Baltimore County man rescues family

A Baltimore County man is being called a hero after he rushed to help a neighborhood family from a fire in Middle River earlier this month.

In a video shared by the fire department, a man was seen catching two children from a second-floor window of the home on Kosoak Road. Their mother also safely escaped.

"I ran up to her, I said, 'You've got to drop the kids, you've got to drop them,'" Steven Angelini told WJZ. "'I got them, just drop them, just drop them.' If I catch them, I catch them, but if I break their fall, they are going to be OK, they're gonna be alive, they're going to make it through."

Senior living facility catches fire

A fire broke out on Friday night at a senior living facility in Dundalk, displacing 20 residents.

Firefighters said the fire was reported on the third floor of the Center Place Senior Apartments in the 100 block of Center Place.

"We have a significant amount of water damage from there down up to and including the lobby flooding out and the ceiling falling down," Baltimore County Deputy Fire Chief Rob Kemp said.

Baltimore County fire-related deaths

The Baltimore County Fire Department reported four fire deaths in 2025.

In the summer of 2205, the Maryland State Fire Marshal reported in its annual Maryland Fire Fatality Report that fire deaths in Maryland declined by 13% in 2024.

Baltimore County had 13 fire-related deaths in 2023, and nine in 2024. The county already has three fire fatalities in 2026.

Winter time and fires

Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon the winter time is when most deadly fires happen because people are using alternative heating methods.

"Statistically, the deadliest times of the fire season, and that's because people are using alternative heating methods," Dixon said. "Some people may be using stove, fireplace, chimneys that aren't maintained properly."

Dixon said to keep your home fire free, make sure any home devices you may be using to heat your home are being used to manufacturers standards and make sure to turn everything off before you go to sleep or leave the house.

Dixon also said have working smoke detectors and have a plan to leave the home should a fire happen.

