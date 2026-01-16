Multiple hospitalizations reported after two alarm Baltimore County fire

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital following a two-alarm fire incident in Essex.

2-ALARM DWELLING FIRE 1000 blk Foxcroft Ln #Essex | Crews arrived to fire spreading from one home to another | Multiple patients transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries at this time | Fire under control. DT1857 ^TF pic.twitter.com/htfub9siv7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 17, 2026

The fire was reported at a home in the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane in Essex, Maryland, and is now under control, per Baltimore County Fire Department (BCoFD).

When crews initially arrived, they witnessed the blaze spreading from one house to another.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officials confirmed that one person was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Three other patients have been taken to the hospital, yet the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

