Man, girl hospitalized after townhouse fire in Baltimore County

A man and a young girl are in critical condition following a townhouse fire in Parkville Tuesday night, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.

Crews responded to the fire around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Comet Court.

The ages of the victims have not yet been released, but fire officials said they were taken to different hospitals.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Baltimore County fires

A few days prior, on January 4, Baltimore County recorded its first fire-related death of 2026 after a house fire nearby in Parkville.

Officials said the fire started in the basement of a home in the 1700 block of Weston Avenue. A woman was found in cardiac arrest during the response.

The woman, identified as 76-year-old Julia Ann Anderson, died from her injuries shortly after.

A man also escaped from the home after the fire alarm went off, according to fire officials. He is expected to survive.

Fires in Maryland

In 2025, there were 46 house fire-related deaths in Maryland, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Baltimore County saw the second-most fire-related deaths in 2024, with 13, compared to 11 fire deaths in 2023, according to a report from the Maryland Fire Marshal.