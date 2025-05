Police are on the scene where a child was shot in Southwest Baltimore.

The shooting was reported at the 800 block of Vine Street Saturday afternoon around 3:53 p.m., according to Baltimore City police.

Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene of a child shot in the 800 block of Vine Street. The Media Staging Area will be at the intersection of Fremont Ave. & Vine St. More information will follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/z9ERqmb2Q7 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 3, 2025

No additional details have been released.

