Watch CBS News
Local News

Child shot and killed in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Child shot and killed in West Baltimore
Child shot and killed in West Baltimore 00:32

BALTIMORE — A child was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening.  

Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.

When they entered the home, they found a small boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. 

They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. 

Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WJZ will provide updates as more information becomes available.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 6:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.