Child shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A child was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.

When they entered the home, they found a small boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation.

Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

