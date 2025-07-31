Watch CBS News
Local News

Child dies after washing into drainage pipe during strong storm in Maryland

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

A child drowned after being washed into a drainage pipe during a heavy rainstorm on Thursday evening in Maryland.

The child, whose age was unknown, was recovered around 5:30 p.m. in the 200  block of Watersville Road in Mt. Airy, a Mt. Airy Fire Department spokesperson said.

Firefighters said the child lived in one of the apartments in the area. 

Maryland flooding

Torrential rain created severe flooding in some communities across Maryland.

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Baltimore region, including Howard County, until early Friday, August 1. 

Several cars were trapped and people had to be rescued in Harford County, especially along the Joppatowne area.

According to fire officials in Harford County, on Thursday afternoon, two people were rescued from floodwaters at Pulaski Highway and the Baltimore County line. Cars were sought in floodwaters on Joppa Farm Road, and occupants of a car reportedly made it to safety before rescuers arrived on Joppa Farm Road.

joppatowne1.png
Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue