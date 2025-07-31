Child dies after washing into drainage pipe during strong storm in Maryland

A child drowned after being washed into a drainage pipe during a heavy rainstorm on Thursday evening in Maryland.

The child, whose age was unknown, was recovered around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Watersville Road in Mt. Airy, a Mt. Airy Fire Department spokesperson said.

Firefighters said the child lived in one of the apartments in the area.

Maryland flooding

Torrential rain created severe flooding in some communities across Maryland.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Baltimore region, including Howard County, until early Friday, August 1.

Several cars were trapped and people had to be rescued in Harford County, especially along the Joppatowne area.

According to fire officials in Harford County, on Thursday afternoon, two people were rescued from floodwaters at Pulaski Highway and the Baltimore County line. Cars were sought in floodwaters on Joppa Farm Road, and occupants of a car reportedly made it to safety before rescuers arrived on Joppa Farm Road.