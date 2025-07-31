Severe weather in Maryland brings risk of damaging winds, flash flooding Thursday

Severe weather will impact most of Maryland on Thursday afternoon into the evening. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day Thursday as storms could bring damaging winds and flash flooding.

Hot and stormy weather in Maryland

Humidity levels are extremely high on this Thursday morning, which makes being outside uncomfortable. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by lunchtime. The heat index will meet or exceed 100° given the sweltering humidity through the early afternoon hours.

The morning hours should remain dry, hot, and muggy for the most part. An isolated heavy thunderstorm cannot be ruled out by late morning, but much of the area remains dry.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop around lunchtime. Storms will be hit or miss at first, but will become numerous as the afternoon continues. These storms have the potential to be widespread, powerful, and quite disruptive.

Flash flood risk in Maryland Thursday

The tropical humidity will fuel extremely heavy rainfall rates in thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire WJZ viewing area from 2 p.m. today through early Friday. The flood watch includes the following counties: Carroll, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Anne Arundel, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Talbot.

Rainfall rates of 2" per half hour are possible in some of the storms, which would quickly cause areas of flash flooding. Areas that see repetitive storms with heavier rainfall rates could see localized rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches. These types of rainfall rates and totals have the potential to produce severe flash flooding with water rescues and rapid stream rises. Please have multiple ways to receive flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings today.

Download the CBS News App and stay with CBS News Baltimore as we will bring any severe weather watches and/or warnings to you online and streaming LIVE on CBS News Baltimore.

Severe weather Thursday in Maryland

Scattered to numerous strong to severe thunderstorms will be developing during the afternoon and evening hours. The timeline for the most numerous and powerful storms will be between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The storms that intensify to severe levels will be capable of producing pockets of damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. This means downed trees, tree limbs, and debris may cover some roads during peak afternoon and evening travel times. Power outages are possible in areas that receive the stronger thunderstorm winds.

The tornado risk today is low, but not zero. Some of the storms that interact with the frontal boundary and/or bay breeze may begin to rotate and produce a localized tornado threat. The greatest chance for this occurring would be along and near Chesapeake Bay through northeastern Maryland.

Storms this afternoon and evening will produce abundant amounts of dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. Remember, if you're close enough to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Remember the phrase, "when thunder roars, go indoors".

The threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado should quickly end by 9 p.m. as the strongest storms exit the area.

Relief arrives Friday in Baltimore

Clouds linger Friday along with the chance of an isolated shower or two, especially during the morning into early afternoon. Humidity levels will still be high during the morning, but will start to quickly fall later in the day. High temperatures will be much cooler in the middle to upper 70s.

Perfect weather weekend in Maryland

Nearly perfect weather will be in place for us to enjoy this weekend. The air will almost have a September-like feel. Expect morning temperatures to be quite refreshing with widespread low 60s Saturday and Sunday morning. Some rural areas in Carroll, Frederick, and Howard counties may even dip into the upper 50s.

Anticipate abundant sunshine Saturday and Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. This will be an exceptional weekend for outdoor plans given the outstanding weather. This may be the nicest weekend of the summer coming our way!