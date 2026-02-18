Child hit by car after running into street during altercation near Baltimore school

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car Tuesday during an altercation near a school in Baltimore, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital and, as of Wednesday afternoon, his condition is unknown.

Officers responded to the incident around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, in the 100 block of North Hilton Street, near Green Street Academy. It is unclear if the child was affiliated with the nearby public charter school.

Police learned that the child was hit by an SUV after he ran into the street during an altercation. The driver remained on the scene, officers said.

The crash is under investigation.

Pedestrian-involved crashes in Maryland

So far this year, the state has recorded a total of 23 crash fatalities, according to data from the State Department of Transportation.

In the past five years, Maryland saw a 23% increase in pedestrian-involved fatal crashes, according to the data. In 2019, the state recorded a total of 124 pedestrian-involved crash deaths, compared to 153 in 2023.

Pedestrian-involved crashes that resulted in injuries decreased by nearly 9% in the past five years, from 2,752 cases in 2019 to 2,503 cases in 2023, data shows.

Between 2019 and 2023, fatal crashes in Baltimore increased by nearly 2%, and crash injuries in the past five years increased by nearly 12% in the city, data shows.