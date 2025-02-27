Chesapeake Bay restoration could take a hit if state removes millions from trust fund, advocates say

Maryland's budget shortfall could take a major toll on the Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.

The Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays trust fund has been a lifeline for projects that help clean the bay, restore habitats, and reduce pollution. However, state leaders are considering removing $2.59 million from the trust fund to cover state operating costs.

The funds would be used for the general operations of the Department of Natural Resources.

"The state of Maryland has long been a leader in restoration in large part because we have the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays trust fund," said Matt Johnston, the executive director of the Arundel Rivers Federation. "We will not be able to, in the next three to four years, do a project like this again if they zero out that fund."

The shift is one of many recommendations by the Department of Legislative Services to help balance Maryland's $3 billion budget deficit.

"Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure"

Chesapeake Bay advocates are urging lawmakers to reconsider before the final budget vote in April.

"The Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure, it's a gem," Johnston said. "We will never see clean water in the bay unless we do restoration projects, like Lake Marion behind me."

A stormwater pond in Severn was dilapidated, full of sediment, and polluting the Severn River before the Arundel Rivers Federation helped restore it.

Jesse Iliff, executive director of the Severn River Association, says a number of planned restoration projects are now in jeopardy.

"They are critical to providing a healthy Chesapeake Bay and all of the economic benefits that come with that, like improved fisheries, improved tourism, improved property values."

Iliff is concerned this decision to take from the trust fund could have long-term consequences.

"Five or 10 years down the line, the best we could hope for is maintaining the status quo, and that would be heavily dependent on the weather," he said.