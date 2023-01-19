Chelsea Clinton wore mismatched heels to Wes Moore's inauguration, and Oprah noticed immediately

BALTIMORE -- Chelsea Clinton made an amusing footwear blunder at Gov. Wes Moore's inauguration ceremony Wednesday, she said, but another star guest of the ceremony thought it might have been a newfangled trend.

Clinton, the only child of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said she grabbed two black heels on the way out, but didn't realize they were mismatched.

The writer posted a picture of her left foot in a rounded black heel with a peep toe, and a pointed black heel on her right.

Getting ready early this morning to head to Annapolis for ⁦@iamwesmoore⁩’s inauguration, I grabbed two black heels, and failed to grab an actual pair of shoes. I didn’t notice until I was in Penn Station. ⁦@Oprah⁩ of course noticed as soon as I sat down next to her…! pic.twitter.com/DVe3XeYGM2 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 18, 2023

Clinton said she didn't even notice the shoes until she was at Penn Station, but as soon as she sat down next to Oprah Winfrey at the inauguration - a surprise guest to many - the media mogul noticed.

"Yes and I'm still laughing out LoUD for real cause I thought at first it was some crazy new fashion thing that I hadn't heard of," Winfrey replied in a tweet. "I was thinking 'WHO designed this concept.'"

Yes and I’m still laughing out LoUD for real 😂 cause I thought at first it was some crazy new fashion thing that I hadn’t heard of. I was thinking WHO designed this concept😳 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 18, 2023

Clinton graciously replied that Winfrey was kind for thinking it was intentional, and that she was even kinder when she realized it was "an oops."

The famed talkshow host went on to introduce Moore as the 63rd governor of Maryland at the inauguration.