Charm City Live has big-name performers, food, venders. Here's what you need to know.

BALTIMORE - Charm City Live, an annual one-day music festival, is returning to Baltimore this weekend, headlined by hip-hop performers Method Man and Redman.

The third-annual Charm City Live will be from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore's City Hall.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor. We will be streaming performances here.

The festival will feature local and national artists. There will be food, retail and art vendors and an onsite job fair that you can check out at Baltimoreishiring.com.

"This year, we are bringing in even more heavy hitters," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We want everyone to come out to enjoy Charm City Live this year as we are going to have a great Baltimore time to end our summer festival period."

Charm City Live first started in 2022. Since then, the performances have continued to get bigger and better.

"It was really about bringing all walks of life in Baltimore together, downtown in the heart of the city, to celebrate the best of our city, emerging from the worst of a global pandemic, and we did that," Scott said.

For more information about Charm City Live, check out this website.

Who is performing?

Method Man and Redman will take the stage as the headliner, but there will be other highly-anticipated performers.

Singer and songwriter Monica, known for songs "The Boy is Mine" and "Angel of Mine," highlights a special day of music.

Other performers include Pheelz, Avery Wilson, DVSN and Tiana Majors.

Important information

Those attending Charm City Live will use one of two entrances, both with security checkpoints. The North entrance will be on Gay Street, just south of E. Saratoga Street, and the South entrance will be on Gay Street, just north of E. Baltimore Street.

The following items will not be allowed inside the festival:

Weapons of any kind, including mace

Outside food or drink

Large bags (if you have medicine, please place in a small clear bag)

Backpacks

Professional cameras (GoPros are OK)

Recording devices

Traffic and road closures

In preparation for Charm City Live, these road closures will be implemented from approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, September 20 through 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Holliday Street closed from E. Saratoga to E. Lexington Streets (access to Breco Condominiums allowed)

Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Frederick Street

Dickey Place closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street (access to DPW parking area from Guilford Avenue only)

The following roads will be closed to through traffic beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 20 through 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Fayette Street closed from President Street to Guilford Avenue

Gay Street closed from E. Baltimore to E. Saratoga Streets

Holliday Street closed from E. Baltimore to E. Fayette Streets

Weather

Temperatures for Charm City Live will be warmer with a chance of rain later in the evening, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Saturday is our last day of summer and the temperatures will certainly feel it.

Expect morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A backdoor cold front will approach late in the afternoon and into the evening bringing a chance of scattered showers with it. The best chance of showers will take place Saturday night into Sunday morning as the front moves to our southwest.