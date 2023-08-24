Charm City Live: Big performers set to take the stage at Baltimore's music festival

BALTIMORE - Charm City Live, a free one-day music festival, is returning to Baltimore, with WJZ as the proud media sponsor.

The festival, in its second year, features big-named performers, food, retail and art vendors.

WJZ will livestream Charm City Live on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on our website here.

Charm City Live will be at the intersection of Market Place and E. Pratt Street in the Inner Harbor of Baltimore.

MC Lyte, Donell Jones and Ari Lennox will be the headliners.

We have a list of performers and the times they will be on stage (WJZ will be streaming every performance):

12:30 p.m. - DJ KeeBee

2 p.m.: Gabby Samone

3 p.m.: Fearless Dance

4:45 p.m.: DJ Impulse

5:30 p.m.: Donell Jones

6:20 p.m.: MC Lyte

7 p.m.: Ari Lennox

As a result of the new event location, residents can expect the following road closures beginning Friday, August 25th at 12 p.m.:

Pratt Street between Gay Street and President Street will be closed for preparations related to The Charm City Live event.

Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 the closure of Pratt Street will be extended to Light Street. This closure between Light Street and President Street will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

After 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, Pratt Street will revert back to the full closure between Gay Street and President Street until 12 p.m., Sunday, August 27.

During this time access to the corridor from intersecting streets will also be restricted. However, exit-only traffic from the Pier V garage onto Pratt Street will be permitted throughout the event.

All eastbound traffic will be redirected to East Baltimore Street. Westbound traffic will be permitted to use East Lombard Street. We recognize that road closures may cause temporary inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.