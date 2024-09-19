Maryland Weather: Warm through Saturday, showers Sunday morning

BALTIMORE-- Dry summery warmth continues through Saturday afternoon. Showers are likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

COASTAL FLOOD CONCERNS: Anne Arundel county is under a coastal flood advisory for minor coastal flooding now through 6 PM Saturday. A combination of easterly to northeasterly winds, a developing offshore storm, and higher than average astronomical tides from a recent full moon will produce minor coastal flooding at the times of high tide now through Saturday evening. 1 feet to 1.5 feet of water above dry ground is possible. Moderate coastal flooding is possible Saturday evening and night with up to 2.5 feet of water above dry ground. This type of water inundation will flood the normal spots in Anne Arundel county and Annapolis area including City Dock.

COASTAL CONCERNS: Mainly for Anne Arundel co. & Annapolis area. Normal spots like City Dock will flood. ADVISORY now through 6 PM Saturday for 1.5 feet of water above dry ground. WATCH for moderate flooding Sat. evening & night up to 2.5 feet of water above dry ground! @wjz pic.twitter.com/cBdxGBGiT9 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 19, 2024

Clouds broke for sunshine on this Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 80s. Winds have been out of the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Evening temperatures will ease into the upper 70s by 8 PM and into the upper 60s by midnight. With a clearing sky, expect overnight lows will dip into the lower 60s in most of our neighborhoods.

Friday looks to be a warm & summery day. Expect plenty of sunshine, which will help lift temperatures from the low 60s in the morning into the middle 80s by afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. Clear skies Friday night will allow temperatures to cool into the lower to middle 60s.

Saturday is our last day of summer and the temperatures will certainly feel it. Expect morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A backdoor cold front will approach late in the afternoon and into the evening bringing a chance of scattered showers with it. The best chance of showers will take place Saturday night into Sunday morning as the front moves to our southwest.

Sunday will start off with clouds and showers, but we'll see a drying trend during the afternoon hours. With a cooler northeast wind and more clouds, highs on Sunday will top out in the lower to middle 70s. The cool northeasterly flow continues Monday with limited sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Our next chance of showers will begin on Tuesday and continue through much of next week as an upper level area of low pressure slowly meanders over the Great Lakes and Northeast bringing rounds of scattered showers & cooler temperatures. While the rain doesn't look too heavy, each day will have a chance of a few rounds of showers.