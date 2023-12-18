Three major Baltimore festivals - AFRAM, Artscape, Charm City Live - set for 2024 summer

BALTIMORE - Mark your calendar.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced three free major summer festivals returning to Charm City.

AFRAM 2024 will be back at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore from June 22-23, 2024. Artscape will be held from August 2-4, 2024. Also, Charm City Live will be back for a third year on September 21, 2024.

"Baltimore has one of the best lineups, the best lineup, in the entire country, for free, accessible concerts and festivals," Scott said. "Summer is always the highlight."

All three festivals, which are free for the public, feature national and local performers, vendors, and food.

AFRAM is one of the largest festivals that celebrates African-American culture on the East Coast. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of AFRAM.

"We will have a lineup that caters to diversification and ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy," Scott said. "Of course, we will have local talent, but AFRAM is also driven by national talent, to showcase the rich history of African-Americans here in Baltimore and in the country."

Artscape is a three-day celebration of Baltimore's art scene, with performers, shows and a variety of entertainment.

"Artscape will maintain its place as one of the largest free art festivals in the country," Scott said. "I can't wait to be back to highlight the best of Baltimore's art scene this upcoming year."

Charm City Live is a free, one-day music festival featuring local artists and national ones too.

Scott said these major festivals are big for the people of Baltimore to connect with each other.

"There are cornerstones in our community that are highly anticipated by all residents and visitors of Charm City," Scott said. "Baltimore, in the summertime, is not just hot, muggy and humid, and not just a time to eat crabs, but also a time to connect and celebrate with one another and spend some time outdoors."