Charm City Lights launches in Baltimore this December

BALTIMORE - Charm City Lights will celebrate its inaugural year in Baltimore this December.

The event will feature holiday lights that people can enjoy as they drive through Druid Hill Park.

Charm City Lights will run from December 5th through January 1st from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

It costs $10 per car.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event and will have coverage of Charm City Lights throughout newscasts in the coming weeks.

For more details on the event, visit the Baltimore Rec and Parks site here.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 7:05 PM EST

