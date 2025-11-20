Baltimore expands Charm City Circulator's Green and Orange routes

Baltimore's Department of Transportation will expand the Green and Orange Routes of the Charm City Circulator in early December.

"We're focused on expanding transit access in every single neighborhood of our city, especially those that have been without reliable transit for far too long," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

Green and Orange Route changes

On Sunday, Dec. 7, the Green Route will be extended into the East Baltimore neighborhoods of Broadway East, Oliver and East Baltimore Midway.

The new route will still service major stops, including in the downtown business district, at Johns Hopkins Hospital and several Metro stations. The new service areas will include the Inner Harbor, Orleans Street, North Broadway and North Avenue.

The new Green Route will enhance connectivity to downtown and allow for better access to healthcare facilities, schools and other essential services, city leaders said.

Green Route buses will be rerouted from Fleet Street and Broadway, south of Fayette Street, to provide service to portions of Orleans Street and North Broadway.

The Orange Route will also be expanded on Dec. 7 to service the Maritime Park stop along Caroline Street.

Once the changes take place, the Green Route will operate on a 20-minute schedule, and the Orange Route will operate on a 10-minute schedule.

The changes are part of the Transit Development Plan (TDP) created in 2021 with the goal of improving the equity of service and creating a long-term plan for Circulator services.

Riders can use the Passio Go! app to track bus locations.