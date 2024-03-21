Charging documents detail charges for 70-year-old accused of sexual assault of minors

BALTIMORE - Gregory Hightower, a 70-year-old man, is facing charges for sexual assaults involving minors in West Baltimore.

Hightower faces multiple counts of first, second and third degree assault and rape charges, along with charges relating to recording and possessing child pornography in addition to the possession of a fire arm, as well as indecent exposure.

On March 8, Baltimore Police revealed a sexual assault and robbery at gunpoint of a student on her way to school near Dukeland Street and Gywnns Falls parkway. The girl gave investigators the best description she could of the suspect to produce a sketch.

Days later, through tips from the community, authorities identified that suspect as Hightower.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Hightower committed another heinous act on January 2 on the campus of Frederick Douglass High School near North Pulaski Street.

During that incident, authorities say a boy and girl student were approached from behind while sitting and talking on the bench of the school's softball field.

According to charging documents, Hightower forced both of them to pull down their pants and demanded the girl to perform oral sex on the boy while recording it on his cellphone.

Hightower then forced the girl to wear blue latex gloves before performing a sexual act on the suspect himself, according to charging documents.

This is the same pattern that happened to the most recent victim on her way to school in March.

On each of those counts combined, Hightower is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.

He's being held at Baltimore Central Booking as he awaits his first court hearing.