Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest 70-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting minors in West Baltimore

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Police searching for 70-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting minors
Police searching for 70-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting minors 02:16

BALTIMORE -- A man accused of sexually assaulting minors in West Baltimore last week was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Gregory Hightower, 70, was arrested Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Robert Street, police said. 

After he complained of pain, Hightower was taken to a hospital, police said. He will be taken to Central Booking and officially charged when he is released. 

In a call for community assistance, Baltimore Police identified him Monday as the man depicted in sketches they put out last week

original-af311d52-6440-4b44-85e7-bbefd2292767.jpg
Gregory Hightower   Baltimore Police

Related: Sketch shared of suspect in sexual assault of Baltimore student in Gwynns Falls neighborhood

Detectives aren't releasing how they identified Hightower because an investigation is ongoing.

He was wanted for two recent sexual assaults that happened in the area of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

One of the incidents happened near Dukeland Street when a teen was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint while walking to school. Her backpack and cash were stolen.

The other assault was near North Pulaski Street, which isn't far from Coppin State University and several other schools.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 11:20 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.