Police arrest 70-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting minors in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man accused of sexually assaulting minors in West Baltimore last week was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Gregory Hightower, 70, was arrested Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Robert Street, police said.

After he complained of pain, Hightower was taken to a hospital, police said. He will be taken to Central Booking and officially charged when he is released.

In a call for community assistance, Baltimore Police identified him Monday as the man depicted in sketches they put out last week.

Gregory Hightower

Detectives aren't releasing how they identified Hightower because an investigation is ongoing.

He was wanted for two recent sexual assaults that happened in the area of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

One of the incidents happened near Dukeland Street when a teen was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint while walking to school. Her backpack and cash were stolen.

The other assault was near North Pulaski Street, which isn't far from Coppin State University and several other schools.