CHAP votes to reject applications for BGE to install external gas regulators on homes

BALTIMORE - The Council for Historic Architectural Preservation (CHAP) voted to turn down all applications to move forward with BGE installing external gas regulators unless the homeowner requests it.

The utility company has installed thousands of exterior regulators across Baltimore City.

A Circuit Court judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order in June, prohibiting the installation of the regulators and preventing BGE from shutting off service to customers who refuse the regulator installation.

BGE lawyers cited several house explosions as a reason the outside equipment is safer, allowing leaks to dissipate outside instead of building up inside homes. It said the Flower Branch Act of 2021, which requires new construction and renovations to have exterior equipment, does not require the work they're doing across the city, but its safety standards have changed. BGE officials, though, admitted the company never made an official filing with the Commission about the change in its standards.

The issue of exterior regulators led to three city customers being arrested in June during a protest in Federal Hill. The women had been protesting the utility's service shut-offs. Charges were later dropped.

A new bill introduced during Monday's Baltimore City Council meeting would block installations on any structure with five or fewer dwelling units.

