Search for new CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools begins

Public engagement in the search will begin with a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Monday. Residents will be asked to share what qualities, experiences and priorities they want in the district's next leader.

The board has partnered with the Alma Advisory Group to manage the search. The consulting firm is developing a candidate profile and expects to release it in October.

Six in-person community forums will follow Monday's telephone meeting.

Santelises reflects on tenure

Santelises has led the district since 2016, overseeing the construction of 30 new schools, the creation of a principal pipeline and an expansion of student support services.

She said the district is now focusing on reducing chronic absenteeism and building career pathways for students, priorities she hopes will continue under her successor.

"The person coming in after me will absolutely be different, and I think we need to embrace that," Santelises told WJZ. "But it will be somebody who, I think, I'm hoping, is someone who can focus on acceleration."

Advice for the next leader

In an interview with WJZ in August, Santelises reflected on challenges and progress over the past decade. She recalled starting her tenure during a heating crisis, when 75 schools lacked air conditioning. Now, she noted, all schools have AC.

"Building 30 new schools, coming in with a heating crisis, I think my first or second year, where there were 75 schools without air conditioning," she said. "Now there are no schools without AC."

Looking ahead, Santelises urged the next CEO to prioritize strong leadership and community connection.

"Build a high-quality team," she said. "Make sure you are in touch with the community… Lead like you are leading for your own children."