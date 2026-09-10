Cecil County man convicted in death of 3-year-old after helping conceal her body

A Cecil County man was convicted on Tuesday in connection with the death of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins after prosecutors said he helped his girlfriend conceal the child's death in 2025.

Cedrick Britten was found guilty of three counts, including accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, child neglect, and burying or disposing of a body in an unauthorized place.

Jury selection is underway in Cecil County for the trial of 45-year-old Cedrick Britten, who is facing several charges in connection with the death of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins in June 2025.

Darrian Randle was found guilty of murder, child abuse, neglect and assault after the body of her daughter was found in June 2025. The child was wrapped in plastic wrap and left inside a suitcase. The jury reached its verdict in less than two hours.

Randle falsely reported that Dinkins had been kidnapped at gunpoint in New Castle County, Delaware. The investigation into the fake kidnapping prompted Maryland State Police to visit the child's last known residence, where Britten was staying. Her sentencing is scheduled for October.

Britten was charged with helping to conceal Dinkins' body.

Britten's trial lasted approximately two weeks.

Prosecutors argued that Britten knew the Randle had killed Nola, and he helped dispose of the body. The defense, however, said Britten had no idea what happened, telling the jury his relationship with Randle was rocky and he was just as shocked by Dinkins' death as everyone else.