$2000 reward offered in Baltimore County shooting investigation

A $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help Baltimore County police identify the suspect of a shooting that occurred in Wilkens on Friday afternoon.

According to police, at 4:40 p.m., units responded to the intersections of Wesley and Shipley Avenue in Catonsville for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of the shooting, but no suspect or victim.

Later on, police were notified of an adult male seeking treatment at a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police said at the time, the suspect's injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting them at 410-887-4636.

To remain anonymous, you may contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587(7LOCKUP).

Police have announced a cash reward of up to $2,000 to anyone who presents details leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Residents may also provide details about this crime through the Baltimore County Police Department's iWATCH program.

Catonsville crime

Baltimore County crime is trending down, according to the Baltimore County Crime Dashboard.

In the 21228 zip code of Catonsville, there have been 2,132 reported offenses and 1,689 total cases.

The majority of crimes committed are theft and assault offenses; however, the area is seeing a decline in reported incidents.

In September 2025, 164 crimes were reported compared to 234 in 2024.

Three weeks ago, a woman was caught on home security footage burglarizing a home in Catonsville.