Carroll County school mourns deaths of 2 teens killed in crash

A Carroll County school is mourning the deaths of two students who were with three other teenagers in a truck that crashed on December 2 in Westminster.

Seven Rupp and Cash Owings -- both 16-year-old students at Francis Scott Key High School -- were in the truck that went off the road and flipped over partially in Little Pipe Creek, off of Jasontown Road.

The passenger was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another occupant of the vehicle died on Monday, December 15. Three other teens were taken to the hospital.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said five teens were in the truck traveling on Jasontown Road, approaching John Hyde Road, when the driver attempted a left-hand turn, but they went off the road, down an embankment, and overturned partially in a creek.

"The Francis Scott Key High School community is deeply saddened by the loss of two of our students," Francis Scott Key High School said in a statement. "It is especially difficult to comprehend the loss of two young people who have been taken from us much too soon. We know that the loss of these students will deeply affect our entire community. Our thoughts are with their families and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

A teen was killed in a crash in September

This deadly crash wasn't the only one involving students in the Baltimore area.

Near the start of the school year, beloved 16-year-old Blake Elliott, who played on the soccer team at C. Milton Wright High School, died in a crash with a school bus in Harford County.

After school let out, Blake's boyfriend, 17-year-old Zach Griffin, was driving on Route 543 with Blake in the passenger seat.

While they were waiting to make a left turn onto Crescent Knoll Drive, they were rear-ended by another car, pushing them into the path of an oncoming school bus.

Griffin was critically injured, while Elliott's injuries were fatal.

"The loss has taken a toll on everyone who loved her," Blake's cousin told WJZ. "It has reminded us how quick things can change."