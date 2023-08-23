Police: Carjacking suspects shoot at officers, possibly barricaded in Northeast Baltimore home

BALTIMORE - Carjacking suspects shot at police officers and then possibly barricaded themselves in a home Tuesday night in northeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police said officers were following a carjacking suspect around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wadsworth Way and Fenwick when someone began shooting and striking the officer's car.

The suspects took off and are believed to have barricaded themselves in a home in the 1800 block of Lyndonlea Way.

SWAT officers are also responding to the standoff.

Police are telling people to avoid the area.

Police say there have been a string of carjackings recently in Baltimore neighborhoods. There have been two in Canton in less than a week.

One carjacking happened at a gas station Tuesday morning on South Luzerne Street in Canton. Police said armed suspects stole a Jeep.

The other carjacking police are investigating in Canton happened Friday on South Curley Street near the popular O'Donnell Square.

Darrell Benner, 57, was shot to death after he reportedly stepped in when his nephew was carjacked.

Police say a 15-year-old tried to carjack an off-duty police officer around 3 a.m. Monday morning in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue.

The officer shot at the suspect.

Baltimore Police said carjackings are down this year even though there have been a string of them recently.

At this time last year, there were 466. There have been 309 so far this year.