Police investigating possible link between Canton murder, recent carjackings

BALTIMORE -- Police are on high alert after a rise in carjackings and robberies in the area.

Last Friday, a man was shot and killed in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood after a robbery.

The gunshot victim, 57-year-old Darrell Benner, was known in his community as "the neighbor that everybody knew."

Police said three people with guns robbed Benner as he was moving a red Dodge Charger for his nephew.

Early Monday, a 15-year-old boy who had reportedly stolen a car was grazed by a bullet after attempting to carjack an off-duty Baltimore Police officer.

Officers found the car the teen reportedly stole at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue. The teen was found with a graze wound along East Lafayette Avenue.

Police said he confessed to the attempted carjacking and was arrested.

Tuesday morning, police responded to the 700 block of Cross Street in Brooklyn for another carjacking. Police said a man was riding his motorized scooter in the area when he was followed by a black Hyundai sedan.

The driver of the Hyundai rammed the rear end of the scooter, knocking the man to the ground. Police said the Hyundai stopped, and two occupants got out, jumping on the victim's scooter, and fleeing. The man was treated as the scene for minor injuries.

As of Monday, August 21, there have been 308 carjackings in Baltimore.