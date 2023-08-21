Police: Teen grazed by bullet, arrested after attempting to carjack off-duty Baltimore Police officer

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old who had reportedly stolen a car was grazed by a bullet after attempting to carjack an off-duty Baltimore Police officer early Monday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police said the teen pulled up next to the officer's personal car in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue, got out of his car, showed a gun in an carjacking attempt.

Police said the officer grabbed his gun and shot in the direction of the teen, who took off in their car.

Officers found the car the teen reportedly stole at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue. The teen was found with a graze wound along East Lafayette Avenue.

Police said he confessed to the attempted carjacking and was arrested.

The off-duty officer has been placed on routine administrative leave during this investigation, according to police.