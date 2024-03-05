Watch CBS News
Canton Community Association launches private network of security cameras

BALTIMORE -- The Canton Community Association says it has launched a pilot project to install security cameras across the neighborhood, with many of them centered around O'Donnell Park Square.

The community will start with 11 cameras.

The Association says that the project is funded through a state grant and they're hoping to expand even further. Those cameras will not be monitored in real-time, either by its own members, police or any third parties.

However, police will be able to get footage as part of investigations into reported crimes.

The video footage of crimes will not be released to the public.

