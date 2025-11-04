Man indicted for shooting death of 16-year-old near Baltimore County high school

A man has been indicted in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy outside of Lansdowne High School last March, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney.

Challah Haywood, who was 18 years old at the time, is being held in jail without bond.

He was arrested on October 6 on first-degree murder charges for the death of Kamau Campbell.

The deadly shooting

Campbell was hanging out at the Lansdowne Shopping Center, on Hollins Ferry Road, when a silver Honda Accord pulled up, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ. That's when Haywood allegedly jumped out of the car and started shooting.

"Haywood was looking for the victim in the shopping center prior to the shooting," the documents read.

Haywood then allegedly followed Campbell across the street to Lansdowne High School, where he "was ultimately caught and shot numerous times just outside of the school's main entrance," according to court documents.

Police said the shooting happened approximately 30 minutes after school dismissed. Police also said Campbell was a student at Lansdowne High School.

The arrest

Police linked Haywood to the alleged crime by tracking the Honda Accord, which was registered in his name, charging documents said..

Haywood was also seen on social media wearing clothes that matched the suspect's clothes seen in surveillance video, according to police.

The charging documents also revealed that Haywood had a particle characteristic on his hand following the shooting, which forensic testing confirmed on September 25 was consistent with gunshot residue. The discovery ultimately led to Haywood's arrest, according to police.