Charging documents reveal details in deadly shooting near Baltimore County high school

An 18-year-old is in custody after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy outside of Lansdowne High School in March, according to Baltimore County police.

Challah Haywood was arrested on Monday and is charged with first-degree murder.

A bail review hearing was postponed until Wednesday, but charging documents offer a better idea of what happened during the shooting on March 4.

Charging documents detail Baltimore County shooting

According to charging documents, the 16-year-old victim was hanging out at the Lansdowne Shopping Center when a silver Honda Accord pulled up. Haywood allegedly jumped out and began firing shots.

"Haywood was looking for the victim in the shopping center prior to the shooting," the documents read.

"The suspect proceeded to chase [the victim] through the parking lot before getting back into the silver Honda Accord," police said in the documents.

Haywood then allegedly followed the victim across the street to Lansdowne High School, where he "was ultimately caught and shot numerous times just outside of the school's main entrance," according to court documents.

Family members have identified the teen victim as Kamau Campbell.

An online fundraiser created by his uncle describes Campbell as a talented football player who "was full of jokes, sarcasm, and a spirit that lit up every room."

Police said they were able to link Haywood to the alleged crime by tracking the Honda Accord, which was registered in his name.

Haywood was also seen on social media wearing clothes that matched the suspect's clothes seen in surveillance video, according to police.

The charging documents also revealed that Haywood had a particle characteristic on his hand following the shooting, which forensic testing confirmed on September 25 was consistent with gunshot residue. The discovery ultimately led to Haywood's arrest, according to police.

The charging documents did not detail a possible motive for the shooting.