Camp Open Arms in Baltimore Country gets special visit from U.S. Olympic bronze medalist

BALTIMORE - Kristen Maloney, a bronze medalist from the 2000 Olympics, visited Camp Open Arms, a safe space for children with limb differences, in Baltimore County for its own Olympic-themed competition.

Camp Open Arms, a program by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, is in its 10th year.

"Some people would say have you broken it in a car crash or something, and I say, 'No, I was just born like this," said camper Leah Everson.

Nearly 60 campers competed in the Camp Open Arms Olympics.

"No one was looking at me like I was different," said camper Anna Lotz. "I could play without being self-conscious and I'm just grateful that I can be with these amazing people."

Maloney, a retired gymnast who won bronze in the 2000 Summer Olympics, made a special visit to Camp Open Arms.

"It's an honor to come home with a bronze and know that we went out there, did our best, and were able to represent the U.S. with pride," Maloney said. "It's just really exciting and something I will never forget."

Maloney, who lives in Maryland, taught campers floor exercises and balance beam skills.

"It's not everyday that you see a gymnast or an Olympian," Everson said. "It's amazing."

"Just to see people who have preserved makes me feel like, oh, I can do it," Lotz said. "If she did it, I can do it."

The Camp Open Arms competition was less about sport and more about strength, courage and determination.

"These children have to find ways to adapt to things that other people take for granted, and in gymnastics, you are always trying to find ways to adapt to your strength and style," Maloney said.

These campers build friendships and memories for a lifetime, according to camp director Dr. Joshua Abzug.

"The children really tend to blossom," Abzug said. "Those that were shy or hiding, their difference, putting their hand behind their back by the end of the week, those children are hugging, they are giving hi fives, holding hands and really their personalities come out and they are not worried or embarrassed about anything."

Camp Open Arms is free to all participants and completely funded by donations.