Sister of Baltimore homicide victim pleads guilty to witness intimidation during trial

The sister of Baltimore homicide victim Cameran Holt pleaded guilty last week to witness intimidation during a trial for one of the suspects, according to City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

Kendal Holt, Cameran's sister, was convicted of sending threatening text messages to a witness after the witness testified during the homicide trial of Alexis Cancel-Soto, Bates said.

As of Dec. 25, two of the suspects in Cameran Holt's murder have gone to trial. Cancel-Soto was found guilty of murder in connection with the 19-year-old's death. Devontaye Richardson was convicted of reckless endangerment and acquitted of murder, attempted murder and assault, court records show.

Investigating witness intimidation

According to the State's Attorney's Office, Baltimore police were contacted by a person on Sept. 10, who said they had just testified as a state's witness in Cancel-Soto's trial.

After they testified, the witness reported that they got a text message from an unknown number that read, "watch ya back…U will be dealt with," with two rat emojis and two clown face emojis.

Police intercepted Kendal Holt and took her into custody before she left the courthouse. According to Bates, Kendal Holt was taken to the police headquarters, where she admitted to sending the text to scare the witness, saying it "was not too serious."

According to Bates, Kendal Holt further confirmed that she sent the text to the witness and continued to admit to sending the message in the following jail calls.

At the time that the messages were sent, the witness was also involved in two more trials related to Cameran Holt's killing.

Kendal Holt sentenced

According to the State's Attorney's Office, the witness's pre-existing relationship with the Holt family "influenced the witness' desire to not see any further jail time" for Kendal Holt.

Kendal was ultimately sentenced to five years of probation with mental health evaluation and treatment. She is prohibited from contacting the witness and was ordered not to interfere with the remaining trials, Bates said.

"Baltimore's 'stop snitching' culture is deeply ingrained in our communities, largely due to the actions of individuals like this defendant," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement. "This conviction stands as a powerful message to those victims or witnesses hesitant to testify: our office is dedicated to protecting you and standing with you."