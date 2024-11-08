Woman dies almost 2 weeks after being shot in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old woman, who was shot multiple times in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood on October 27, died Thursday night, her mother said in a social media post.

Cameron Holt, 19, of Anne Arundel County, had been fighting for her life in shock trauma since the shooting almost two weeks prior, her mother, Roxanne Spath told WJZ.

At 7:54 tonight God gained another angel peacefully surrounded by her family. She's no longer suffering or in pain.... Posted by Roxanne Spath on Thursday, November 7, 2024

"At 7:54 tonight God gained another angel peacefully surrounded by her family. She's no longer suffering or in pain. Cameran's bravery is giving someone her big heart and liver tonight- that's how beautiful my baby girl is," Spath wrote. "She was loved by all, down to the end and she was given an honor walk with Rein beside her one last time. Thank you all again for your prayers and support during this tragic time. We love you all."

Baltimore police responded to the shooting on West Hamberg Street around 3:30 a.m. where they found Holt with gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old man was also shot.

Spath told WJZ that her daughter had attended a family gender reveal party the day before then went out with her sister and cousin to celebrate.

"Families should not be going through this," Spath previously told WJZ. "We shouldn't have to worry that if our kids go out, it might be the last time we see them."

No arrests have been made in this case.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Crime in Federal Hill

In May, then-Baltimore mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon and State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a community walk in the Federal Hill neighborhood to address public safety.

Residents and business owners raised concerns about carjackings and robberies in the area.

At the time, police said there had been at least 65 reports of criminal activity in the community between December 2023 and May 2024.