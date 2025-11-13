Man convicted of reckless endangerment, acquitted of murder in death of Baltimore bystander

Devontaye Richardson, one of three men charged with the killing of Cameran Holt during a shootout in Baltimore, was found guilty of reckless endangerment and acquitted of murder and attempted murder Wednesday, according to the City State's Attorney's Office.

Holt, a bystander, was killed by a stray bullet during the incident in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27, 2024.

Second conviction in Cameran Holt's death

Alexis Cancel-Soto, who was the first to go to trial, was found guilty of murder, illegal possession of a gun and other firearm charges in mid-September.

During his trial, prosecutors argued that Richardson got into an argument with a man, leading Cancel-Soto and a third man, Daeshaun Clark, to shoot at the man as he was driving away. The man was injured in the shooting.

The shootout occurred on West Hamburg Street. Holt was caught in the crossfire and died from her injuries two weeks later.

Cancel-Soto was arrested four days after the shooting, while Richardson and Clark were arrested weeks later after being identified through surveillance footage and witness accounts. All three men were charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, among other charges.

At the time of the shooting, Holt was celebrating a family member's gender reveal.

"They robbed her of many things she wanted, but you won't rob her of her heart and soul," said Holt's mother, Roxanne Spath.

Clark is expected to go to trial on Friday, Nov. 13.