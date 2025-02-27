WNBA star Caitlyn Clark, Indiana Fever to play two games at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena

WNBA star Caitlyn Clark, whose college basketball career at Iowa captivated the nation, will play two regular-season games this season at CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore.

Clark's Indiana Fever will play the Washington Mystics on May 28 and Sept. 7. The Mystics say tickets for those games will go on sale next month.

With Capitol One Arena set to undergo renovations in Washington, D.C., the Mystics have outsourced those two games to Charm City.

The games will be played in the hometown of Clark's basketball rival, Chicago Sky's second-year player Angel Reese. Reese's LSU Tigers defeated Clark's Hawkeyes, 102-85, in the 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament Championship game.

They were both first-round picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Who is Caitlyn Clark?

Clark became one of the most popular basketball players -- men or women -- during the pursuit of the all-time NCAA Division I scoring record. On February 15, 2024, she set the all-time NCAA women's scoring record. About two weeks later, Clark became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer among men's or women's players, eclipsing Pete Maravich.

Clark finished with 3,951 career points at the University of Iowa; was a two-time women's college basketball player of the year; a three-time All-American; and led Iowa to two NCAA championship games (both losses).

Clark was the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in 2024, led the WNBA in assists and was the Rookie of the Year. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 assists and made 35% of her 3-pointers in her rookie season.

Clark was Time Magazine's 2024 Athlete of the Year.