The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thanksgiving Day. A nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and potential coastal flooding to the state of Maryland

Thanksgiving nor'easter to bring strong winds, heavy rains

An active weather pattern has developed and at least a few storms will impact Maryland over the next couple weeks. A storm right around the Thanksgiving holiday could impacts plans and travel across the region. Thursday has been upgraded to a First Alert Weather Day.

Expect gusty winds and variable clouds Monday. A spotty midday or afternoon shower is possible. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid to upper 60s early in the afternoon, along with brighter and breezy weather. Winds will gust up to 30 mph later this afternoon and evening.

Cold air returns Monday evening. Temperatures drop back into the 30s and lower 40s by sunrise on Tuesday. It'll feel colder with the breeze.

Ahead of the late week Nor'easter, much cooler temperatures settle in on Tuesday and Wednesday

Afternoon temperatures remain in the 40s to right around 50 degrees on Tuesday, under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s in many areas on Wednesday morning, followed by a brisk afternoon.

A developing coastal storm has a high chance of impacting Maryland Wednesday night through Thanksgiving night.

Widespread rain, heavy at times, and gusty winds may slow travel across the region. Winds could also be high enough to down trees in a few spots. 1 to 2.5 inches of rain are likely. Expect travel delays possible during this time period, possibly significant.

A few leftover sprinkles and showers are possible Black Friday. Gusty winds are likely as well.

Another system could bring more wet weather by the end of the weekend.

Check back for additional updates as the week progresses, some adjustments to the forecast are still expected.