Air travel is largely back to normal after Friday's nationwide ground stop disrupted thousands of flights, including in Maryland.

But questions persist about whether the fragile and outdated systems handling the nation's air traffic control communications could cause future delays.

There were also many pieces of luggage piled up outside the American Airlines offices at BWI Marshall Airport on Monday.

Air travel is largely back to normal after Friday's nationwide ground stop disrupted thousands of flights including in Maryland. CBS News Baltimore

Back to normal

BWI Marshall Airport saw few delays Monday, and the smooth operations were welcome news for travelers after Friday's rare 5-hour ground stop left many delayed or stranded.

"It's nice and calm. It's good. Stress relieving," said Barbara with a laugh as she traveled from Baltimore back to Sydney, Australia.

BWI Marshall Airport saw few delays Monday, and the smooth operations were welcome news for travelers after Friday's rare 5-hour ground stop left many delayed or stranded. CBS News Baltimore

Claudia, another Baltimore traveler, only experienced a brief delay over the weekend from the ground stop.

"I flew on Saturday morning, and my flight was delayed an hour. That was it," she told WJZ. "I've had much worse, and I just hoped that it would go well, and it did."

It comes ahead of the Thanksgiving rush, where AAA estimated more than 80 million Americans will be traveling, a slight decrease from last year.

BWI Marshall Airport saw few delays Monday, and the smooth operations were welcome news for travelers after Friday's rare 5-hour ground stop left many delayed or stranded.

Aging infrastructure

The Trump Administration is asking for billions of dollars to replace aging air traffic control infrastructure.

"I don't take any responsibility. They did a great job. [Transportation] Secretary Duffy acted incredibly. Everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt—no crashes, nothing," the President told reporters Monday.

Trump noted, "This is a system that's probably on average 50 years old, and I've already informed Congress, you know, we've been working with Congress to try to get the money. I think the one good thing that comes out of it, I'm sure Congress will give us the money to fix it."

The likely cause of Friday's travel chaos was a router problem that halted crucial communications, stopping flights from taking off in the longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11.

"We now know from a government report that 75% of the system is just beyond patching and can't be saved, so it struck me as you have to manage these contractors, and Congress has to manage the budget. So, I think the most important thing going forward is we cannot live this way," said Mary Schiavo, the former inspector general for the Department of Transportation. "…This will happen again. It's inevitable. It's happened before, but on a lesser scale, so that's what struck me is how many warnings do we need?"

United problems

While there were few delays at BWI Marshall airport Monday, United Airlines announced, "Earlier today we experienced a technology-related issue that impacted some departing flights. The issue has been resolved."

United urged passengers to check the status of their flights in the app or on the airline's website.

There was no indication the United issue was related to cybersecurity.