Smoke plume at BWI Airport caused by vehicle fire

Smoke filled the air at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport after a car caught fire Monday along the lower level terminal roadway.

Firefighters responded to the terminal area around 2 p.m., when a vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The lower-level roadway was closed temporarily for emergency response.

BWI officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

Fiery crash in Baltimore County kills three

On Saturday, a man and two 9-year-olds died in a fiery crash after a vehicle took off from a traffic stop on I-695 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police.

A trooper pulled over a Jeep around 11:05 p.m. near Greenspring Avenue on I-695 before the driver left the scene, according to state police. The trooper, who didn't chase and also deactivated his emergency lights, found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames off the I-83 ramp.

Troopers believe the Jeep lost control, hit an embankment, and then a tree before catching fire after exiting onto the ramp. The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were pronounced dead.

Southwest reducing workforce at BWI

Southwest Airlines said last month that it will be reducing its workforce at BWI Airport in Maryland and three other airports in California starting in June.

According to a statement from the airline, some workgroups are overstaffed at BWI Airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC), Los Angeles International (LAX) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

The company said some employees and aircraft will be shifted to better support the company effective on June 1, 2025.

"Our current flight schedule and modest growth plan for 2025 require alignments to our workforce at four airports where we operate," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. "We always try to minimize the impact to our employees and all will have an opportunity to remain with Southwest."