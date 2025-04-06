Three dead in fiery crash after leaving traffic stop in Baltimore County, troopers say

Protests take place around the country in response to Presidents Trump's action and more top stories

Three people died in a fiery crash after a vehicle took off from a traffic stop Saturday night on I-695 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police.

A trooper stopped a Jeep around 11:05 p.m. near Greenspring Avenue on I-695 before the driver left the scene, according to state police. The trooper, who didn't chase and also deactivated his emergency lights, found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames off the I-83 ramp.

Troopers believe the Jeep lost control, hit an embankment, and then a tree before catching fire after exiting onto the ramp. The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were pronounced dead.

State trooper struck by suspected impaired driver

On March 14, a Baltimore County woman was arrested after she hit a Maryland State trooper on I-695 between Charles Road and York Road while suspected of driving while impaired, police said.

An investigation revealed that the trooper had just completed a traffic stop and was inside a marked police vehicle when a Honda cut across two lanes and struck the police vehicle, which had its emergency lights on.

The trooper was taken to a shock trauma center and has since been released, police said.

The accused driver has been identified as 63-year-old Harriet Penniman Van Kleeck of Towson. She was charged with impaired driving and traffic-related charges.

Vehicle crashes into Baltimore County apartment

Four people were displaced after a vehicle crashed into a Baltimore County apartment complex on April 4, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The crash occurred on the 2000 block of Paulette Road in Dundalk.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash yet refused treatment or to be transported to a nearby hospital. No others were injured in the incident.