Maryland's BWI Airport among 40 that could be impacted by FAA flight cancellations

The Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Airport in Maryland is among 40 U.S. airports that could be impacted by flight cancellations, according to a proposed list obtained by CBS News.

The airport, along with three others in the Maryland/D.C. area, could start to see impacts as early as Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced plans to cut air traffic by 10% at several high-volume airports.

The move aims to address a shortage of air traffic controllers as they are working without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Washington Dulles International (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) airports are also expected to see flight cancellations starting Friday.

An official list of impacted airports is expected to be released Thursday.

Impacts at BWI Airport

On Thursday afternoon, BWI shared a social media post saying the FAA and airlines are working to implement the cuts and adjust flight schedules.

According to the post, airlines will reach out to customers to inform them of any changes. Travelers with upcoming flights are urged to check the status with their airline and arrive at the airport early.

"It is our understanding that the carriers are working to modify their schedules in a manner to minimize impact on passengers," the post read.

Dulles and Reagan airports issued a similar statement.

According to the air traffic controllers' union, BWI is one of the few airports that is fully staffed with 22 controllers. However, the flight cancellations will still cause delays for travelers.