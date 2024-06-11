Port of Baltimore's impacted businesses in recovery mode after full reopening of main channel

BALTIMORE - The Port of Baltimore is back in business with the Federal Channel restored to its original dimensions, meaning that businesses relying on the port can start their recovery process.

The port is full steam ahead 11 weeks after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The Maryland Motor Truck Association says this is a big step to getting back to normal. However, industries up and down the eastern seaboard will still have challenges until the bridge is rebuilt.

"It's not a fire hose. We're going to see I think a trickling in of freight over the next few weeks," said Louis Campion, President of the Maryland Motor Trucking Association.

Impact on the trucking industry

Fort McHenry Channel was fully restored to its full width and depth, meaning ships can travel more freely into one of the nation's largest ports.

This also had a major impact on the trucking industry, which stalled after the Key Bridge collapse on March 26.

"Until that port was fully reopened, we couldn't get, you know, ocean carriers and shippers to really look at, ideally full restoration of Baltimore," Campion said.

"Path to normalcy"

On social media, the Port of Baltimore said the channel is running full steam ahead, open 24/7 for commercial traffic.

The temporary channels will remain open until the end of the month as salvage crews work to remove debris under the mudline. The 2,000-yard safety zone will also remain in effect.

"Now to be able to return the channel to its original dimensions gets us one step closer to returning Baltimore on the path to normalcy," said Col. Estee Pinchasin, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A push for Baltimore Bridge Relief Act

The Maryland Motor Truck Association is lobbying Congress to pass the Baltimore Bridge Relief Act to get this bridge rebuilt to ease the burden off our highways.

"We really have to look as at freight comes back to addressing those logistical challenges that we'll be facing, until we have a new bridge," Campion said. "We have to focus on getting that bridge rebuilt so that we can keep moving commerce, you know, efficiently, not just in Maryland, but along the entire eastern seaboard."

Addressing updates

The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday on the future Key Bridge design.

On Wednesday, Gov. Wes Moore and other members of Unified Command are expecting to address the media with an update.

Ready for Maryland Fleet Week

Now that the channel is open, ships can make their way into the harbor for the beginning of Maryland Fleet Week.

The opening ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.