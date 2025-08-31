Bullock's 2 TDs lead South Alabama to 38-21 win over Morgan State

Kentrel Bullock ran for two touchdowns, Bishop Davenport passed for two more and South Alabama defeated Morgan State, 38-21, on Saturday night.

South Alabama was able to capitalize on Morgan State's mistakes, scoring 17 points off turnovers. Scoring drives less than two minutes apart put the Jaguars up 38-14 early in the fourth quarter, with Bullock's second touchdown and Devin Voisin's 31-yard reception.

Stat stuffers

Bullock finished with 127 yards on 23 carries, and Davenport completed 12 of 14 passes for 166 yards. Ty Goodwill led the defense, which forced four turnovers, with 11 tackles.

For the Bears, Jason Collins Jr ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns, Randall Nauden added 77 yards and a score.

South Alabama has not lost to an FCS program since the 2013 season, when it suffered an opening-week defeat to Southern Utah. Morgan State is now 0-10 all-time against FBS opponents.