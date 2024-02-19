Watch CBS News
Buildings destroyed, none injured in Southeast Baltimore fire

By Miana Massey

Firefighters battle blaze in Southeast Baltimore, no injuries reported.
BALTIMORE -- A fire destroyed multiple buildings in Southeast Baltimore before firefighters put it out early Monday morning, the Baltimore Fire Department said. 

Units responded around 3 a.m. to the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway at Haven Street, where they found "heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from multiple structures," officials said. 

The fire was completely extinguished as of 6 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The buildings are believed to be local businesses, the department said. No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

