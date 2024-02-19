Buildings destroyed, none injured in Southeast Baltimore fire
BALTIMORE -- A fire destroyed multiple buildings in Southeast Baltimore before firefighters put it out early Monday morning, the Baltimore Fire Department said.
Units responded around 3 a.m. to the 3900 block of Pulaski Highway at Haven Street, where they found "heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from multiple structures," officials said.
The fire was completely extinguished as of 6 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The buildings are believed to be local businesses, the department said. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
