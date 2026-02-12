Buddhist monks get warm welcome in Annapolis after long "Walk for Peace" journey

A group of Theravada Buddhist monks began their "Walk for Peace" on October 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.

On foot, it took over 100 days to reach Washington, D.C. On Thursday, before heading back to Texas, they stopped by Annapolis to share their key to peace, which they believe is mindfulness.

"We are walking that far just to bring you this key, for you to unlock it yourself," one monk said at a podium in front of a large crowd in Maryland's capital. " No one can do this for us. We have to do it ourselves."

The monk said to focus on your breathing, acknowledge any thoughts and sensations you have and then come back to breathing through your nose.

This helped the group travel over 2,300 miles, which was faced with hardships, including brutal cold and a traffic incident that resulted in one monk having to get a partial leg amputation. But throughout everything, they persisted.

"Without practicing mindfulness, peace, it's just a saying," the monk said in Annapolis. "Peace, it's just a word. It will never happen. And don't expect anybody else to bring peace to us. It will never happen either."

The monk continued, "We have to create it ourselves. And when we have peace, our family will have peace. And when we share it with your friend, your neighbors, your society, they will also have peace. That's how we spread peace step by step, one family one after another. Imagine if all families in this world have peace, then there will be no justice needed."

He had everyone chant "today is going to be a peaceful day" louder and louder, hoping today is the start of peace for the rest of each of our lives.

Monks greeted by thousands in Annapolis

The monks gained a lot of attention since starting their journey through the country.

Thousands gathered in Annapolis, getting there early to beat the crowds and see the monks. The message was of peace and bringing people together.

Adrianne Owens, from Baltimore, said she got there around 5:30 a.m. to meet with another person, who entrusted her to deliver a gift of a friendship necklace to the monks.

It also came with a note, which said the necklace was for Aloka, the peace dog who joined on the long journey. The note read in part, "if we want peace, we have to be peace. Our enemy is not other people. Our enemy is hatred, violence, and fear. Thank you again."

A woman from Brookeville, Maryland, said she was there to bless the monks and make sure they got a warm welcome from Marylanders.

Robyn Quinter said she admires their dedication and was there to "get a sense of their peace, their dedication, their commitment, and hopefully a little bit of that will rub off on me."

Others were there to make a statement, like Nadine Seiler, who was dressed in an inflatable frog costume in solidarity with anti-ICE protestors in Portland.

"I am in support of the peace walk, but I am also in support of peaceful resistance against this administration," said Seiler, calling the current administration a fascist regime and holding a sign that said "peaceful resistance."

Overall, it was a day to promote peace, love, compassion, and nonviolence.

"Look around you," the monk in front of the large crowd said. "How many people here. Different background, different faith, different skin colors, different belief, different religions, different languages that we speak. But we be able to stand right here together. To share this moment together. And to find some peace together. This is what the world needs. "

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller escorted the two dozen men and their dog into the State House where they were presented with resolutions in recognition of their journey.

Gov. Wes Moore also commented, saying, "It was an honor to welcome these spiritual leaders to Maryland, the final destination of their powerful 'Walk for Peace.'"