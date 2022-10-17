Watch CBS News
BSO, Keystone Korner to kickoff new partnership bringing jazz to the Meyerhoff

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and local jazz club Keystone Korner will launch a new partnership this week bringing jazz to the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

The Bill Charlap Trio will perform Thursday at 7 p.m. in the venue's lobby, playing songs from American composers such as Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

Charlap, a Grammy Award-winning pianist, will be joined by bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington.

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

General admission tickets cost $35. 

VIP tickets, including a pre-show cocktail hour, heavy hors d'oeuvres, wine, and beer during the concert, and a meet-and-greet after the show are available for $99.

