Brutally hot weather through 4th of July in Maryland, risk of storms increases

Extreme heat is gripping the eastern half of the United States and triggering First Alert Weather Days for extreme and potentially dangerous Friday and Saturday across Baltimore and most of Maryland.

Temperatures in Baltimore reached 100 degrees Thursday for the first time this year. Two more days of triple digit high temperatures are on the way Friday and Saturday.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Numerous strong-to-severe thunderstorms then become possible Saturday. Sunday, and Monday during the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday and Monday have also been upgraded to First Alert Weather Days for the increasing potential of severe thunderstorms, which may cause travel disruptions and localized wind damage throughout the state.

Extreme Heat Warning in effect through 4th of July

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the entire WJZ-TV viewing area Friday and Saturday for heat index values reaching 110° to 113°.

An Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) is in effect on Friday. High levels of heat and humidity are contributing to unhealthy air quality, especially for sensitive groups. Please limit time outdoors if you suffer from respiratory and cardiac health-related issues.

Additional air quality alerts are likely Saturday due to high levels of ground level ozone, Saharan dust, and the possibility of hazerdous air from area fireworks emissions. Please stay with the First Alert Weather Team for more updates on this as the holiday approaches.

Afternoon high temperatures through Saturday soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s (before you factor in the humidity). It remains very muggy both during the daytime and overnight hours through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will remain very warm. Temperatures will have a tough time dipping below 80°, especially in Baltimore City.

The feels-like temperature reaches and even exceeds 110° Friday through Saturday afternoons during the hottest part of the day. It's the combination of heat and humidity (along with lack of relief with overnight cooling) that prompted the First Alert Weather team to issue First Alert Weather Days through the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday for extreme heat.

In addition to dangerous heat, isolated to scattered severe storms may be a weather issue for outdoor plans. Please have multiple ways to get heat and severe weather alerts, including the CBS News App on your phone or tablet.

Use extra caution if you're working outside and continue to check on people without adequate ways of cooling off. Please take extra care of pets, as well. If the pavement is too hot for your hands or feet, it's too hot for your pet's paws.

Cooling centers in Baltimore City will be open during the worst part of this heat wave, which will last through Saturday.

Heat wave may end with powerful storms across Maryland

The severe heat will ease after the July 4th holiday. High temperatures drop out of the triple digits but it remains seasonably hot and muggy with highs in the 90s Sunday.

The chance of storms increases slightly on Friday with a few isolated afternoon and/or evening storms.

The chance of widespread and potentially severe thunderstorms peaks Saturday, Sunday, and Monday during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will likely impact some Independence Day afternoon and evening plans. The greatest risk of storms on Saturday, July 4th is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a few leftover isolated storms possible through midnight.

Sunday and Monday have been upgraded to First Alert Weather Days for the incresing potential of severe thunderstorms. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as clarity increases on specific timelines, intensity, and location of storms these days. Damaging winds, intense cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy downpours would be the main threats from storms that develop.

Severe wind gusts, heavy downpours, and intense lightning are possible with any storm that develops.

Scattered storms will linger into Tuesday before gradually drying out by the middle of next week. Any heat that comes back late next week looks to be seasonable and not extreme.